Oklahoma 105, UTSA 66

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 9:57 pm
UTSA (1-2)

Alley 1-6 0-0 3, Germany 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 9-20 4-4 26, Wallace 4-14 0-0 9, Parrish 1-3 2-2 4, Czumbel 2-4 2-2 7, Ivy-Curry 1-5 0-0 2, Rodriguez 0-1 2-4 2, Bofinger 2-4 0-0 4, Barisic 1-4 0-0 3, Ford 0-1 2-2 2, Sanni 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 12-14 66.

OKLAHOMA (1-0)

Kuath 3-4 4-5 10, Manek 9-15 3-3 29, Gibson 2-7 2-2 8, Reaves 2-5 4-6 8, Williams 2-7 1-1 5, Harmon 7-11 5-5 22, Hill 3-3 1-2 7, Phipps 4-11 0-0 12, Garang 0-2 0-0 0, Casey 0-1 0-0 0, Seacat 0-0 0-0 0, Streller 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 34-68 20-24 105.

Halftime_Oklahoma 51-28. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 8-31 (Jackson 4-12, Czumbel 1-2, Alley 1-3, Barisic 1-3, Wallace 1-7, Ivy-Curry 0-2, Parrish 0-2), Oklahoma 17-34 (Manek 8-11, Phipps 4-9, Harmon 3-6, Gibson 2-4, Casey 0-1, Garang 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_UTSA 37 (Germany 7), Oklahoma 37 (Reaves 8). Assists_UTSA 6 (Jackson 2), Oklahoma 21 (Phipps 5). Total Fouls_UTSA 21, Oklahoma 15.

