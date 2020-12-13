On Air: Federal News Network program
Oklahoma 52, Texas State 40

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 6:35 pm
< a min read
      

TEXAS STATE (1-2)

Hood 7-22 3-6 18, Thompson 1-8 0-0 2, Alexander 5-11 1-1 11, Bowie 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor 4-15 0-0 9, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Standifer 0-0 0-0 0, Eaton 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-2 0-0 0, Dickson 0-0 0-0 0, Leff 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-63 4-7 40

OKLAHOMA (1-3)

Scott 2-5 0-0 4, Gregory 4-7 8-8 16, Robertson 2-10 0-0 6, Tot 5-9 1-2 12, Vann 4-7 0-2 11, Greer 1-3 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-41 10-14 52

Texas State 11 7 10 12 40
Oklahoma 9 12 19 12 52

3-Point Goals_Texas State 2-21 (Hood 1-11, Alexander 0-1, Bowie 0-2, Taylor 1-5, King 0-1, Leff 0-1), Oklahoma 6-15 (Gregory 0-1, Robertson 2-8, Tot 1-2, Vann 3-4). Assists_Texas State 6 (Alexander 2), Oklahoma 11 (Tot 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas State 37 (Thompson 5-10), Oklahoma 35 (Gregory 4-9). Total Fouls_Texas State 19, Oklahoma 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_597.

