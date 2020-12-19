Oklahoma 84, Houston Baptist 65

HOUSTON BAPTIST (1-7)

McKenzie 0-1 1-2 1, Thompson 3-6 0-0 7, Iyeyemi 4-7 0-0 8, Boothman 5-15 0-0 13, Pierre 2-3 0-0 4, Castro 5-10 1-2 13, Tse 0-1 1-2 1, Janacek 0-4 0-0 0, Lee 4-8 4-4 15, Long 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-57 7-10 65.

OKLAHOMA (5-1)

Kuath 3-4 0-0 6, Manek 6-12 0-0 13, Harmon 4-8 0-0 8, Reaves 4-7 6-6 15, Williams 4-7 2-2 10, Iwuakor 6-8 0-0 12, Harkless 0-4 3-4 3, Hill 2-4 0-0 4, Gibson 2-5 0-0 6, Phipps 1-3 0-0 3, Casey 0-1 0-0 0, Garang 1-2 0-0 2, Issanza 1-1 0-0 2, O’Garro 0-0 0-0 0, Seacat 0-0 0-0 0, Streller 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 34-69 11-12 84.

Halftime_Oklahoma 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 10-26 (Lee 3-3, Boothman 3-10, Castro 2-4, Long 1-2, Thompson 1-3, McKenzie 0-1, Janacek 0-3), Oklahoma 5-23 (Gibson 2-4, Phipps 1-2, Reaves 1-4, Manek 1-5, Casey 0-1, Garang 0-1, Hill 0-1, Harmon 0-2, Streller 0-3). Fouled Out_Iwuakor. Rebounds_Houston Baptist 25 (Castro 6), Oklahoma 37 (Williams 7). Assists_Houston Baptist 7 (Iyeyemi, Castro 2), Oklahoma 16 (Reaves 5). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 12, Oklahoma 13. A_611 (11,562).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.