On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Oklahoma City and New Orleans square off in conference battle

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

New Orleans Pelicans (2-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-2, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans travels to Oklahoma City for a Western Conference matchup.

Oklahoma City finished 44-28 overall and 23-14 at home a season ago. The Thunder averaged 110.4 points per game last season, 19.8 on free throws and 32.1 from deep.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

New Orleans finished 30-42 overall and 18-30 in Western Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 37.9 bench points last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Thunder: Al Horford: out (rest), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), George Hill: out (neck), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Pelicans: Wenyen Gabriel: out (right knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier