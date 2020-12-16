Oklahoma jumps out early, cruises past Oral Roberts 79-65

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 10:36 pm
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Austin Reaves had 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead Oklahoma to a 79-65 victory over Oral Roberts on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma (4-1) has won 16 straight against Oral Roberts (3-4), the Sooners’ longest active streak against a Division I opponent.

Reaves scored 16 points in the second half and finished 5-of-9 shooting. Brady Manek scored 10 of his 17 points in the first and made three 3-pointers for Oklahoma (4-1). The senior duo entered as two of the top-four scorers in the Big 12, with Manek averaging 17.5 points and Reaves 16.3. Manek also had a dunk early in the second half.

Umoja Gibson, a junior transfer from North Texas, had his best game as a Sooner with four 3-pointers and 14 points, all in the first half.

Max Abmas scored 20 points for Oral Roberts. Kevin Obanor added 16 points and Kareem Thompson had 11.

The Sooners closed the first half on a 17-4 run for a 40-22 halftime advantage and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Oklahoma added the matchup with Oral Roberts after having its first three games canceled or postponed due to positive COVID tests.

The Sooners are 16-2 against the Golden Eagles. ORU’s last win against the Sooners was at home in 1976.

