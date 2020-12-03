Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Oklahoma St. 68, Southern U. 34

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 1:37 am
< a min read
      

SOUTHERN U. (0-2)

Moore 1-5 0-0 2, White 3-5 2-2 8, Johnson 3-13 3-4 9, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Mcwain 4-11 0-0 9, Fleming 2-5 0-0 4, Kincey 1-4 0-0 2, Harleaux 0-2 0-0 0, Metcalf 0-8 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-55 5-6 34

OKLAHOMA ST. (2-0)

Collins 2-4 2-3 6, Mack 5-8 0-0 10, Reeves 2-7 1-2 5, Asberry 4-9 0-0 8, Fields 7-14 1-2 15, De Lapp 1-2 2-2 4, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0, Winchester 1-1 0-0 2, Dennis 1-2 1-2 3, Notoa 4-8 0-0 9, Keys 1-3 4-4 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-58 11-15 68

Southern U. 10 10 8 6 34
Oklahoma St. 14 6 23 25 68

3-Point Goals_Southern U. 1-10 (Lee 0-1, Mcwain 1-3, Fleming 0-1, Kincey 0-2, Metcalf 0-3), Oklahoma St. 1-11 (Asberry 0-4, Fields 0-1, Notoa 1-4, Keys 0-2). Assists_Southern U. 2 (Moore 1), Oklahoma St. 12 (Fields 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern U. 29 (Moore 2-4), Oklahoma St. 44 (Fields 4-5). Total Fouls_Southern U. 13, Oklahoma St. 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_813.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides relief in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year