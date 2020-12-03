Oklahoma St. 68, Southern U. 34

SOUTHERN U. (0-2)
Moore 1-5 0-0 2, White 3-5 2-2 8, Johnson 3-13 3-4 9, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Mcwain 4-11 0-0 9, Fleming 2-5 0-0 4, Kincey 1-4 0-0 2, Harleaux 0-2 0-0 0, Metcalf 0-8 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-55 5-6 34
OKLAHOMA ST. (2-0)
Collins 2-4 2-3 6, Mack 5-8 0-0 10, Reeves 2-7 1-2 5, Asberry 4-9 0-0 8, Fields 7-14 1-2 15, De Lapp 1-2 2-2 4, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0, Winchester 1-1 0-0 2, Dennis 1-2 1-2 3, Notoa 4-8 0-0 9, Keys 1-3 4-4 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-58 11-15 68
|Southern U.
|10
|10
|8
|6
|—
|34
|Oklahoma St.
|14
|6
|23
|25
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Southern U. 1-10 (Lee 0-1, Mcwain 1-3, Fleming 0-1, Kincey 0-2, Metcalf 0-3), Oklahoma St. 1-11 (Asberry 0-4, Fields 0-1, Notoa 1-4, Keys 0-2). Assists_Southern U. 2 (Moore 1), Oklahoma St. 12 (Fields 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern U. 29 (Moore 2-4), Oklahoma St. 44 (Fields 4-5). Total Fouls_Southern U. 13, Oklahoma St. 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_813.
