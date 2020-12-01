Trending:
Oklahoma St. 70, Marquette 62

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 9:19 pm
OKLAHOMA ST. (2-0)

Ka.Boone 2-2 1-1 5, Cunningham 6-11 3-4 15, Flavors 1-6 0-0 3, Likekele 5-9 0-0 11, Ke.Boone 1-5 0-0 2, Walker 4-9 8-9 16, Moncrieffe 2-9 1-2 5, B.Williams 4-8 2-2 13, D.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 15-18 70.

MARQUETTE (2-0)

Cain 5-14 0-0 13, Garcia 2-9 0-2 4, John 2-2 2-2 7, McEwen 6-15 6-9 21, Torrence 1-6 0-0 2, Lewis 2-4 1-2 6, Carton 2-7 3-4 7, Elliott 0-1 2-2 2, Akanno 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 14-21 62.

Halftime_Marquette 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 5-18 (B.Williams 3-5, Likekele 1-1, Flavors 1-6, Cunningham 0-1, Walker 0-2, Ke.Boone 0-3), Marquette 8-29 (Cain 3-7, McEwen 3-9, John 1-1, Lewis 1-1, Akanno 0-1, Elliott 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Carton 0-4, Torrence 0-4). Fouled Out_Ka.Boone, Cain. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 30 (Cunningham, Likekele 6), Marquette 41 (Cain, Lewis 13). Assists_Oklahoma St. 13 (B.Williams 4), Marquette 13 (McEwen 4). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 17, Marquette 19.

