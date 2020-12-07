Trending:
Oklahoma St. 75, SMU 63

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 10:01 pm
SMU (0-3)

Brown 3-10 1-2 8, Tollie 5-9 0-0 10, Bradley 3-12 0-0 7, McKinney 3-12 6-6 13, White 4-7 2-4 12, Leggett 0-1 0-0 0, Whitfield 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 3-4 0-0 8, Jones 2-6 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 9-12 63

OKLAHOMA ST. (3-1)

Mack 7-11 4-5 18, Reeves 4-5 3-5 11, Asberry 6-14 0-0 14, Fields 1-4 1-2 3, Keys 3-7 1-2 9, Collins 2-2 4-5 8, De Lapp 1-1 0-0 2, Sarr 3-4 0-0 6, Winchester 1-3 0-0 2, Dennis 0-0 0-0 0, Notoa 1-4 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-55 13-19 75

SMU 15 14 20 14 63
Oklahoma St. 11 20 26 18 75

3-Point Goals_SMU 8-18 (Brown 1-1, Bradley 1-4, McKinney 1-7, White 2-3, Brooks 2-2, Jones 1-1), Oklahoma St. 4-15 (Asberry 2-7, Fields 0-1, Keys 2-5, Notoa 0-2). Assists_SMU 9 (Brown 4), Oklahoma St. 17 (Collins 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_SMU 31 (Team 4-6), Oklahoma St. 34 (Team 2-3). Total Fouls_SMU 20, Oklahoma St. 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_758.

