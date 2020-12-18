On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Oklahoma St. 78, West Virginia 73

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 10:26 pm
WEST VIRGINIA (5-2)

Martinez 7-16 2-2 16, Niblack 7-10 2-2 16, Deans 5-9 0-0 12, Gondrezick 5-11 3-4 15, Smith 4-9 0-0 10, Ejiofor 1-3 0-0 2, Norris 0-1 0-0 0, Carson 0-0 0-0 0, Hemingway 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-60 7-8 73

OKLAHOMA ST. (5-2)

Collins 3-6 1-1 7, Mack 6-9 7-11 19, Reeves 0-3 2-2 2, Asberry 6-14 1-1 15, Fields 2-4 2-2 7, De Lapp 5-5 0-0 10, Sarr 0-1 0-0 0, Winchester 0-1 0-0 0, Dennis 0-0 0-0 0, Keys 6-7 0-0 16, Notoa 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-52 13-17 78

West Virginia 16 12 21 24 73
Oklahoma St. 21 14 23 20 78

3-Point Goals_West Virginia 6-14 (Deans 2-4, Gondrezick 2-5, Smith 2-5), Oklahoma St. 7-11 (Asberry 2-5, Fields 1-2, Keys 4-4). Assists_West Virginia 13 (Gondrezick 7), Oklahoma St. 23 (Mack 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_West Virginia 30 (Niblack 3-7), Oklahoma St. 26 (Team 3-6). Total Fouls_West Virginia 17, Oklahoma St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_867.

