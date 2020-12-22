Oklahoma St. 82, North Texas 68

OKLAHOMA ST. (6-2)

Collins 2-4 2-4 6, Mack 15-24 1-1 31, Reeves 1-2 0-0 2, Asberry 2-7 0-0 5, Fields 5-7 0-0 11, De Lapp 5-5 1-2 11, Winchester 1-1 0-0 2, Dennis 2-5 0-0 4, Keys 1-5 6-6 8, Notoa 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-62 10-13 82

NORTH TEXAS (3-2)

Townley 5-9 0-1 10, Boyd 7-15 6-7 20, Brooks 4-10 0-0 11, Jackson 2-6 0-1 5, Noble 6-17 3-4 16, Lee 2-4 0-0 4, McDowell 1-1 0-0 2, Villas-Gomis 0-2 0-0 0, Neal 0-1 0-0 0, Lampkin 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-65 9-13 68

Oklahoma St. 17 21 18 26 — 82 North Texas 23 8 18 19 — 68

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 2-9 (Asberry 1-4, Fields 1-1, Dennis 0-2, Keys 0-1, Notoa 0-1), North Texas 5-16 (Boyd 0-3, Brooks 3-6, Jackson 1-2, Noble 1-4, Villas-Gomis 0-1). Assists_Oklahoma St. 25 (Keys 8), North Texas 9 (Boyd 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 32 (Notoa 2-2), North Texas 31 (Jackson 3-6). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 17, North Texas 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_961.

