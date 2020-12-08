Oklahoma St. 83, Oral Roberts 78

ORAL ROBERTS (1-3)
Lacis 1-6 0-0 3, Obanor 5-9 3-5 16, Abmas 11-20 7-7 36, Glasper 3-8 0-0 6, Thompson 3-9 0-0 9, Weaver 3-6 0-0 8, Jurgens 0-1 0-0 0, Clover 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Plet 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 10-12 78.
OKLAHOMA ST. (5-0)
Ka.Boone 4-9 3-4 11, Cunningham 9-18 9-10 29, Flavors 1-7 2-2 4, Likekele 2-4 3-4 7, Ke.Boone 2-5 2-2 6, B.Williams 2-7 0-0 5, Walker 1-3 1-2 4, Moncrieffe 6-9 3-7 15, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, D.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Kouma 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-64 23-31 83.
Halftime_Oklahoma St. 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 16-33 (Abmas 7-12, Obanor 3-4, Thompson 3-6, Weaver 2-5, Lacis 1-4, Glasper 0-2), Oklahoma St. 4-14 (Cunningham 2-4, Walker 1-2, B.Williams 1-3, Ke.Boone 0-1, D.Williams 0-1, Flavors 0-3). Rebounds_Oral Roberts 32 (Obanor 12), Oklahoma St. 40 (Ke.Boone 12). Assists_Oral Roberts 16 (Abmas 7), Oklahoma St. 9 (Cunningham 3). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 23, Oklahoma St. 13.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments