Oklahoma St. 84, Oakland 71

OAKLAND (0-6)
Oladapo 3-5 0-2 6, Parrish 0-2 0-2 0, Townsend 3-5 2-2 8, Moore 4-16 2-2 13, R.Williams 10-22 2-5 32, Young 2-7 0-0 6, Lampman 1-3 0-0 3, Kangu 1-1 0-0 3, Conway 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 6-13 71.
OKLAHOMA ST. (4-0)
Ka.Boone 5-5 3-6 13, Cunningham 6-13 3-3 18, Flavors 5-10 0-0 12, Likekele 7-8 2-3 16, Ke.Boone 3-6 0-0 8, Walker 1-5 0-0 3, B.Williams 3-8 2-2 10, Moncrieffe 2-3 0-0 4, D.Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 10-14 84.
Halftime_Oklahoma St. 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 17-37 (R.Williams 10-20, Moore 3-6, Young 2-6, Kangu 1-1, Lampman 1-3, Townsend 0-1), Oklahoma St. 10-26 (Cunningham 3-5, Ke.Boone 2-3, B.Williams 2-6, Flavors 2-7, Walker 1-4, D.Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Oakland 26 (Oladapo 8), Oklahoma St. 36 (Ka.Boone, Likekele 7). Assists_Oakland 15 (Moore 8), Oklahoma St. 22 (Cunningham 8). Total Fouls_Oakland 13, Oklahoma St. 12.
