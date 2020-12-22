Old Dominion 77, Virginia Wesleyan 57

VIRGINIA WESLEYAN (0-1)

Fisher 2-12 3-6 7, Golston 3-10 0-0 7, Pelham 1-8 0-0 2, Wallace 2-2 2-3 8, Steward 4-12 2-3 12, White 1-7 0-0 3, Showers 2-3 0-1 5, Stephens 3-8 0-2 9, Dargue 1-1 0-0 2, Tebay 0-0 2-2 2, Cline 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-63 9-17 57.

OLD DOMINION (4-2)

Ezikpe 7-8 1-2 15, Reece 5-7 0-1 10, Green 3-6 1-2 7, Hunter 2-5 1-3 5, Oliver 2-6 3-3 8, Trice 12-16 3-8 27, Strother 2-6 0-0 5, Long 0-2 0-2 0, O’Connell 0-0 0-0 0, Pilavios 0-0 0-0 0, Shanu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-56 9-21 77.

Halftime_Old Dominion 43-23. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Wesleyan 10-35 (Stephens 3-5, Wallace 2-2, Steward 2-7, Showers 1-2, White 1-5, Golston 1-6, Fisher 0-1, Pelham 0-7), Old Dominion 2-14 (Strother 1-4, Oliver 1-5, Green 0-2, Hunter 0-3). Fouled Out_Fisher. Rebounds_Virginia Wesleyan 27 (Steward 8), Old Dominion 50 (Trice 12). Assists_Virginia Wesleyan 11 (Fisher 4), Old Dominion 24 (Green 8). Total Fouls_Virginia Wesleyan 20, Old Dominion 19. A_250 (8,472).

