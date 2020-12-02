Trending:
Old Dominion 80, Norfolk St. 66

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 10:37 pm
OLD DOMINION (2-1)

Ezikpe 3-4 1-2 7, Reece 6-10 1-1 16, Curry 3-13 11-12 17, Green 2-11 2-2 6, Oliver 5-9 4-4 17, Trice 4-5 3-4 11, Hunter 1-4 1-2 3, Strother 1-4 0-0 3, Pilavios 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 23-27 80.

NORFOLK ST. (2-1)

Matthews 1-2 1-2 3, Carter 7-18 1-2 15, Lawrence 2-7 1-2 6, Jenkins 1-5 0-0 3, Sidibe 1-4 1-2 3, Chavis 4-9 2-2 12, Anderson 5-7 3-5 17, Ford 1-1 3-4 5, Kalogerias 1-2 0-0 2, Chambers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 12-19 66.

Halftime_Old Dominion 42-37. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 7-22 (Reece 3-4, Oliver 3-5, Strother 1-3, Curry 0-3, Hunter 0-3, Green 0-4), Norfolk St. 8-19 (Anderson 4-6, Chavis 2-5, Jenkins 1-4, Lawrence 1-4). Fouled Out_Jenkins. Rebounds_Old Dominion 37 (Trice 10), Norfolk St. 25 (Chavis 9). Assists_Old Dominion 14 (Curry 5), Norfolk St. 11 (Carter 5). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 18, Norfolk St. 23. A_250 (7,000).

