Ole Miss plays UTM

UT Martin (3-1) vs. Mississippi (4-1)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and Mississippi look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a loss this past weekend. Mississippi lost 65-62 at Dayton on Saturday, while UT Martin came up short in an 81-63 game at home to Western Illinois on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: Cameron Holden is averaging 18.3 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Skyhawks. Eden Holt is also a key contributor, accounting for 13.3 points per game. The Rebels have been led by Devontae Shuler, who is averaging 16.6 points and 2.2 steals.SHULER CAN SHOOT: Shuler has connected on 40 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 30 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Mississippi has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 52.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Skyhawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Rebels. Mississippi has 30 assists on 74 field goals (40.5 percent) across its previous three outings while UT Martin has assists on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Mississippi has held opposing teams to 54.6 points per game this season, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

