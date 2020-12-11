On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Ole Miss squares off against UNCW

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

UNC Wilmington (3-2) vs. Mississippi (1-0)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington and Mississippi both look to put winning streaks together . UNC Wilmington won easily 116-66 over St. Andrews Presbyterian on Wednesday. Mississippi is coming off an 80-45 win over Jackson State on Thursday.

SENIOR STUDS: UNC Wilmington’s Mike Okauru, Ty Gadsden and John Bowen have combined to account for 33 percent of all Seahawks scoring this season.MIGHTY MIKE: Okauru has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.8 points per game last season. The Rebels offense scored 71.2 points per contest on their way to a 9-4 record against non-SEC competition. UNC Wilmington went 2-8 against non-conference schools last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
12|9 Wildfire Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists