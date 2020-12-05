Trending:
Olivari scores 27 to carry Rice over Houston Baptist 86-64

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 10:34 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari had a career-high 27 points as Rice rolled past Houston Baptist 86-64 on Saturday night.

Cavit Ege Havsa had 11 points for Rice (4-0). Travis Evee and Max Fiedler each added 10 points.

Za-Ontay Boothman had 15 points for the Huskies (0-4). Zach Iyeyemi added 12 points. Philip McKenzie had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

