On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Olivari scores 35 to lift Rice past Houston Baptist 90-79

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 5:26 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari had a career-high 35 points as Rice defeated Houston Baptist 90-79 on Tuesday.

Olivari made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Chris Mullins had 14 points for Rice (5-1). Riley Abercrombie added 11 points.

Pedro Castro had 19 points for the Huskies (1-5). Darius Lee added 13 points and Za-Ontay Boothman had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities