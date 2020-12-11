On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Omier leads Arkansas St. over Central Baptist 81-69

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 11:21 pm
< a min read
      

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas State to an 81-69 win over Central Baptist on Friday night.

Caleb Fields had 15 points for Arkansas State (2-4). Marquis Eaton added 14 points. Keyon Wesley had eight rebounds.

Kelvin Robinson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs. Tajuan Johnson added 14 points and six rebounds. Tedrick Wolfe had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists