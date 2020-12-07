Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Oregon 69, E. Washington 52

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 9:05 pm
< a min read
      

E. WASHINGTON (0-2)

T.Groves 1-5 2-6 4, Davison 5-17 5-6 15, Perry 0-0 0-1 0, Rouse 4-11 0-0 10, Aiken 0-3 0-0 0, Robertson 4-9 2-2 11, J.Groves 3-9 0-0 6, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0, Venters 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 19-57 9-15 52.

OREGON (1-1)

Omoruyi 8-18 1-3 18, Williams 6-10 2-2 17, Dante 1-4 1-2 3, Duarte 1-5 1-1 3, Hardy 0-3 0-0 0, Figueroa 5-9 0-0 12, Terry 3-6 0-0 8, Lawson 4-8 0-0 8. Totals 28-63 5-8 69.

Halftime_Oregon 36-32. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 5-26 (Venters 2-2, Rouse 2-6, Robertson 1-5, T.Groves 0-1, J.Groves 0-2, Aiken 0-3, Davison 0-7), Oregon 8-21 (Williams 3-5, Terry 2-4, Figueroa 2-6, Omoruyi 1-3, Hardy 0-1, Duarte 0-2). Fouled Out_Figueroa. Rebounds_E. Washington 29 (T.Groves 12), Oregon 43 (Williams, Figueroa 10). Assists_E. Washington 9 (Davison 3), Oregon 14 (Hardy 5). Total Fouls_E. Washington 10, Oregon 16.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit