Oregon 69, E. Washington 52

E. WASHINGTON (0-2)
T.Groves 1-5 2-6 4, Davison 5-17 5-6 15, Perry 0-0 0-1 0, Rouse 4-11 0-0 10, Aiken 0-3 0-0 0, Robertson 4-9 2-2 11, J.Groves 3-9 0-0 6, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0, Venters 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 19-57 9-15 52.
OREGON (1-1)
Omoruyi 8-18 1-3 18, Williams 6-10 2-2 17, Dante 1-4 1-2 3, Duarte 1-5 1-1 3, Hardy 0-3 0-0 0, Figueroa 5-9 0-0 12, Terry 3-6 0-0 8, Lawson 4-8 0-0 8. Totals 28-63 5-8 69.
Halftime_Oregon 36-32. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 5-26 (Venters 2-2, Rouse 2-6, Robertson 1-5, T.Groves 0-1, J.Groves 0-2, Aiken 0-3, Davison 0-7), Oregon 8-21 (Williams 3-5, Terry 2-4, Figueroa 2-6, Omoruyi 1-3, Hardy 0-1, Duarte 0-2). Fouled Out_Figueroa. Rebounds_E. Washington 29 (T.Groves 12), Oregon 43 (Williams, Figueroa 10). Assists_E. Washington 9 (Davison 3), Oregon 14 (Hardy 5). Total Fouls_E. Washington 10, Oregon 16.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments