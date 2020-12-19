On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Oregon 73, Washington 49

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 8:19 pm
< a min read
      

OREGON (6-0)

Boley 1-8 2-2 5, Sabally 5-8 3-4 13, Mikesell 1-7 0-0 3, Paopao 4-9 2-2 12, Shelley 1-4 0-0 2, Giomi 0-1 2-2 2, Prince 4-8 0-0 8, Chavez 0-2 0-0 0, Dugalic 3-6 0-0 6, Parrish 7-12 0-0 18, Scherr 2-2 0-0 4, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-67 9-10 73

WASHINGTON (4-3)

Rooks 1-6 0-0 2, Van Dyke 2-5 0-0 4, Miller 4-13 3-4 11, Griggsby 1-6 0-0 3, Noble 3-6 1-4 7, Rees 7-13 2-2 20, Lind 1-6 0-0 2, Lowery 0-1 0-0 0, Martineau 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-56 6-10 49

Oregon 21 16 13 23 73
Washington 12 14 10 13 49

3-Point Goals_Oregon 8-28 (Boley 1-4, Mikesell 1-6, Paopao 2-6, Shelley 0-1, Chavez 0-1, Dugalic 0-2, Parrish 4-8), Washington 5-18 (Rooks 0-2, Van Dyke 0-1, Miller 0-2, Griggsby 1-3, Noble 0-1, Rees 4-6, Lind 0-3). Assists_Oregon 17 (Paopao 5), Washington 12 (Miller 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon 38 (Team 3-7), Washington 37 (Van Dyke 3-6). Total Fouls_Oregon 15, Washington 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|23 Terminating Employees Safely
12|23 Incorporating Coaching Methods Into...
12|23 Hosting Large Events: Webinars vs....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine