Oregon 73, Washington 49

OREGON (6-0)

Boley 1-8 2-2 5, Sabally 5-8 3-4 13, Mikesell 1-7 0-0 3, Paopao 4-9 2-2 12, Shelley 1-4 0-0 2, Giomi 0-1 2-2 2, Prince 4-8 0-0 8, Chavez 0-2 0-0 0, Dugalic 3-6 0-0 6, Parrish 7-12 0-0 18, Scherr 2-2 0-0 4, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-67 9-10 73

WASHINGTON (4-3)

Rooks 1-6 0-0 2, Van Dyke 2-5 0-0 4, Miller 4-13 3-4 11, Griggsby 1-6 0-0 3, Noble 3-6 1-4 7, Rees 7-13 2-2 20, Lind 1-6 0-0 2, Lowery 0-1 0-0 0, Martineau 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-56 6-10 49

Oregon 21 16 13 23 — 73 Washington 12 14 10 13 — 49

3-Point Goals_Oregon 8-28 (Boley 1-4, Mikesell 1-6, Paopao 2-6, Shelley 0-1, Chavez 0-1, Dugalic 0-2, Parrish 4-8), Washington 5-18 (Rooks 0-2, Van Dyke 0-1, Miller 0-2, Griggsby 1-3, Noble 0-1, Rees 4-6, Lind 0-3). Assists_Oregon 17 (Paopao 5), Washington 12 (Miller 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon 38 (Team 3-7), Washington 37 (Van Dyke 3-6). Total Fouls_Oregon 15, Washington 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.