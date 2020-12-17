Oregon 74, San Francisco 64

SAN FRANCISCO (5-4)

Jurkatamm 5-5 4-5 15, Kunen 0-2 0-0 0, Ryuny 3-12 0-0 9, Bouyea 4-8 1-1 10, Shabazz 3-13 4-5 11, Milstead 4-8 1-2 10, Kane 1-2 0-1 2, Rishwain 2-9 2-2 7, Visser 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 12-16 64.

OREGON (5-1)

Omoruyi 7-15 3-5 19, Williams 5-11 6-8 16, Dante 2-3 0-2 4, Duarte 4-11 2-2 11, Hardy 4-8 3-3 11, Figueroa 3-8 2-3 8, Lawson 2-4 0-0 5, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Estrada 0-0 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 16-23 74.

Halftime_Oregon 41-31. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 8-35 (Ryuny 3-11, Jurkatamm 1-1, Bouyea 1-2, Milstead 1-3, Rishwain 1-7, Shabazz 1-9, Kunen 0-2), Oregon 4-19 (Omoruyi 2-5, Lawson 1-1, Duarte 1-4, Williams 0-2, Hardy 0-3, Figueroa 0-4). Rebounds_San Francisco 29 (Ryuny 7), Oregon 36 (Figueroa 9). Assists_San Francisco 10 (Bouyea 4), Oregon 7 (Hardy 3). Total Fouls_San Francisco 20, Oregon 14.

