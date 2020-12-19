On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Oregon 80, Portland 41

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 4:59 pm
< a min read
      

PORTLAND (5-2)

Davis 1-6 0-0 2, Henn 1-6 0-0 3, Ali 0-7 6-6 6, Dasher 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 2-4 2-2 7, Adams 3-8 3-4 9, Griffith 0-3 0-0 0, Fahrensohn 2-8 2-2 7, Triplett 0-2 0-0 0, Seymour 0-0 0-1 0, Curtiss 2-4 1-1 5, Watson 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-56 14-16 41.

OREGON (6-1)

Omoruyi 4-4 0-0 10, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Duarte 7-11 3-3 21, Hardy 1-5 0-0 2, Figueroa 6-11 3-5 15, Lawson 4-5 0-0 8, Estrada 2-4 0-0 4, Terry 1-3 0-0 2, Wur 3-4 0-0 7, Johnson 1-2 2-3 4, Reichle 1-2 0-0 3, Ionescu 0-0 0-0 0, Osborn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-56 8-11 80.

Halftime_Oregon 35-19. 3-Point Goals_Portland 3-19 (Henn 1-2, Jones 1-2, Fahrensohn 1-5, Adams 0-1, Dasher 0-1, Davis 0-1, Watson 0-1, Ali 0-2, Griffith 0-2, Triplett 0-2), Oregon 8-21 (Duarte 4-8, Omoruyi 2-2, Reichle 1-1, Wur 1-2, Lawson 0-1, Terry 0-1, Williams 0-1, Estrada 0-2, Figueroa 0-3). Rebounds_Portland 22 (Curtiss 6), Oregon 39 (Williams, Figueroa 6). Assists_Portland 4 (Ali 2), Oregon 21 (Williams, Hardy 5). Total Fouls_Portland 13, Oregon 16.

