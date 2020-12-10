Oregon 87, Florida A&M 66

FLORIDA A&M (0-3)

Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Moragne 4-9 0-0 8, Randolph 3-9 3-4 9, Reaves 2-8 2-3 6, Speer 2-8 3-4 8, Brown 5-8 0-0 11, Desir 5-7 2-3 12, J.Williams 1-3 3-4 5, Clark 1-1 0-0 3, Littles 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Murray 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 13-18 66.

OREGON (3-1)

Omoruyi 6-14 0-0 13, E.Williams 5-9 0-0 11, Dante 10-10 2-2 22, Duarte 10-14 0-0 23, Hardy 2-2 0-2 4, Figueroa 1-3 0-1 2, Terry 1-6 0-0 2, Lawson 2-3 3-4 8, Wur 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Osborn 0-0 0-0 0, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-63 5-9 87.

Halftime_Oregon 47-35. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 3-15 (Clark 1-1, Brown 1-4, Speer 1-4, Littles 0-1, Randolph 0-1, J.Williams 0-1, Reaves 0-3), Oregon 6-23 (Duarte 3-7, Lawson 1-2, E.Williams 1-4, Omoruyi 1-5, Figueroa 0-1, Terry 0-4). Fouled Out_Dante. Rebounds_Florida A&M 30 (Jones, Desir 6), Oregon 31 (E.Williams 6). Assists_Florida A&M 14 (Randolph 7), Oregon 20 (Terry 5). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 14, Oregon 16.

