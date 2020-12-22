Oregon St. 67, Portland St. 62

PORTLAND ST. (2-4)

Thomas 3-4 4-5 11, McCray 1-1 2-2 4, Burke 1-4 0-0 3, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Scott 6-13 2-2 16, Eyman 0-1 2-2 2, Dawson 5-11 1-2 13, Hall 2-7 0-1 5, Greeley 1-2 2-2 4, Nelson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 13-16 62.

OREGON ST. (4-3)

Alatishe 4-5 5-7 13, Calloo 2-5 0-0 6, Silva 3-4 0-0 6, Reichle 4-9 5-8 15, Thompson 2-11 2-2 7, Lucas 4-11 4-4 15, Hunt 0-2 0-0 0, Andela 1-3 2-6 4, Tucker 0-2 1-2 1, Silver 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 19-29 67.

Halftime_Oregon St. 32-17. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 7-21 (Scott 2-3, Dawson 2-5, Thomas 1-2, Burke 1-4, Hall 1-4, Greeley 0-1, Jones 0-1, Nelson 0-1), Oregon St. 8-21 (Lucas 3-7, Calloo 2-2, Reichle 2-5, Thompson 1-4, Silver 0-1, Hunt 0-2). Fouled Out_McCray. Rebounds_Portland St. 31 (Thomas, Scott, Hall 5), Oregon St. 31 (Alatishe 11). Assists_Portland St. 8 (Burke, Hall 2), Oregon St. 15 (Alatishe, Reichle 4). Total Fouls_Portland St. 24, Oregon St. 19.

