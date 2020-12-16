Oregon St. 73, UTSA 61

UTSA (2-3)

Alley 4-6 5-5 14, Germany 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 3-18 3-6 10, Wallace 1-11 2-2 5, Parrish 2-4 2-2 6, Czumbel 2-4 0-0 6, Barisic 2-5 0-0 5, Bofinger 2-3 0-0 4, Ivy-Curry 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 21-60 13-17 61.

OREGON ST. (3-3)

Alatishe 5-9 3-4 13, Calloo 0-5 0-0 0, Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Reichle 2-5 5-6 10, Thompson 5-13 9-10 22, Lucas 2-6 8-9 13, Tucker 2-2 1-2 5, Hunt 2-6 0-0 4, Andela 2-2 0-0 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 26-31 73.

Halftime_UTSA 34-30. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 6-27 (Czumbel 2-4, Alley 1-2, Barisic 1-2, Wallace 1-6, Jackson 1-10, Ivy-Curry 0-1, Parrish 0-2), Oregon St. 5-21 (Thompson 3-7, Reichle 1-3, Lucas 1-4, Calloo 0-1, Franklin 0-1, Hunt 0-2, Alatishe 0-3). Fouled Out_Wallace, Czumbel. Rebounds_UTSA 34 (Parrish 8), Oregon St. 34 (Reichle, Lucas, Tucker 6). Assists_UTSA 9 (Jackson, Wallace 3), Oregon St. 15 (Reichle 4). Total Fouls_UTSA 28, Oregon St. 16.

