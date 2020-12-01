Oregon State looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

Oregon State (2-0, 1-0) vs. Washington State (2-0, 0-0)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Washington State. Oregon State’s last Pac-12 loss came against the Oregon Ducks 69-54 on Feb. 27. Washington State is coming off a 71-68 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Oregon State has depended on senior leadership this year while Washington State has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Beavers, seniors Ethan Thompson, Warith Alatishe and Zach Reichle have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s total scoring. On the other bench, freshmen Isaac Bonton, Efe Abogidi and TJ Bamba have collectively scored 53 percent of Washington State’s points this season.EFFICIENT ETHAN: Thompson has connected on 66.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

STINGY STATE: Oregon State has held opposing teams to 52.5 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

