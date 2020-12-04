On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Oregon State squares off against Wyoming

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 5:30 pm
1 min read
      

Wyoming (2-1) vs. Oregon State (2-1)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming goes up against Oregon State in an early season matchup. Both teams last played this past Wednesday. Wyoming won 94-83 in overtime at home against Incarnate Word, while Oregon State is coming off of a 59-55 loss at Washington State.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Oregon State has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Wyoming has leaned on freshmen. Seniors Ethan Thompson, Warith Alatishe and Zach Reichle have collectively accounted for 47 percent of Oregon State’s scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Marcus Williams, Hunter Maldonado and Jeremiah Oden have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this year.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Williams has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming is rated first among MWC teams with an average of 88.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit