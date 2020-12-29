On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Orlando plays Oklahoma City on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Orlando Magic (3-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Magic -5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Magic take on Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City finished 44-28 overall a season ago while going 23-14 at home. The Thunder averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second chance points and 39.5 bench points last season.

Orlando finished 20-23 in Eastern Conference play and 15-23 on the road a season ago. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.3 last season.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Magic: James Ennis III: out (hamstring), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

