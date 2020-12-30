On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Orlando plays Philadelphia, aims for 5th straight victory

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Philadelphia 76ers (3-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will attempt to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Magic take on Philadelphia.

Orlando went 33-40 overall and 18-17 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Magic gave up 108.3 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

Philadelphia went 43-30 overall and 28-18 in Eastern Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The 76ers averaged 8.0 steals, 5.3 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Magic: James Ennis III: out (hamstring), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

76ers: Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier