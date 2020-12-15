On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Osunniyi leads St. Bonaventure past Akron 81-74

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 4:50 pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — Osun Osunniyi had a career-high 25 points as Saint Bonaventure topped Akron 81-74 on Tuesday.

Dominick Welch had 18 points for Saint Bonaventure (1-0). Kyle Lofton added 17 points.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 22 points and seven assists for the Zips (1-1). Camron Reece added 12 points and Jermaine Marshall had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

