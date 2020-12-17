OU hosts HBU

Houston Baptist (1-5) vs. Oklahoma (4-1)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist visits Oklahoma in a non-conference matchup. Oklahoma knocked off Oral Roberts by 14 points at home on Wednesday, while Houston Baptist came up short in a 90-79 game at Rice on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Austin Reaves, Brady Manek, Kur Kuath and Alondes Williams have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all Sooners points this season.CLUTCH CASTRO: Pedro Castro has connected on 44.4 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: Houston Baptist has dropped its last four road games, scoring 69 points and allowing 90.3 points during those contests. Oklahoma has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89.7 points while giving up 61.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sooners. Oklahoma has 44 assists on 86 field goals (51.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while Houston Baptist has assists on 54 of 92 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oklahoma offense has scored 85.6 points per game this season, ranking the Sooners 26th nationally. The Houston Baptist defense has allowed 84.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 203rd).

