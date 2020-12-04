On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
OU looks to extend streak vs TCU

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 5:30 pm
Oklahoma (1-0, 0-0) vs. TCU (4-0, 0-0)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over TCU. Oklahoma has won by an average of 7 points in its last six wins over the Horned Frogs. TCU’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2017, an 82-63 win.

LEADING THE WAY: .MIGHTY MANEK: Brady Manek has connected on 72.7 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST SEASON: These conference foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 campaign, with Oklahoma sweeping the season series.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

