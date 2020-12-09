On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Outfielder Brian O’Grady agrees to deal with Padres

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 12:25 am
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brian O’Grady and the San Diego Padres agreed Tuesday to a contract that pays $650,000 in the majors and $300,000 in the minors.

The 28-year-old outfielder was 2 for 5 with a double in two games last season with the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays in early August. He spent most of the season at their alternate training site.

O’Grady was selected by Cincinnati on the eighth round of the 2014 amateur draft from Rutgers and has a .213 batting average (10 for 47) with two doubles and three RBIs in 30 games with the Reds in 2019 and the Rays last season.

___

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers