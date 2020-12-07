Trending:
Owens scores 20 to carry UMBC past George Washington 92-81

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 7:04 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — L.J. Owens had 20 points as Maryland-Baltimore County topped George Washington 92-81 on Monday night.

Daniel Akin had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Maryland-Baltimore County (2-1). R.J. Eytle-Rock added 18 points and six rebounds, and Brandon Horvath had 17 points and six assists.

James Bishop had 20 points and six assists for the Colonials (1-3). Jamison Battle added 19 points and Maceo Jack had 17 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

