Pacers hope coaching change, new style deliver playoff wins

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Pritchard expects more from the Indiana Pacers this season — perhaps a lot more if they stay healthy.

It’s why he hired coach Nate Bjorkgren, to install a new style and a new philosophy. It’s why he thinks the Pacers can snap a nine-game postseason losing streak and five consecutive first-round exits.

And it’s why the Pacers president of basketball operations is even more convinced now this was the right move.

“It’s been a complete breath of fresh air around here,” Pritchard said before training camp started. “The players feel it, I hear it in their feedback. I credit coach Nate Bjorkgren for bringing that here.”

Bjorkgren learned early in his developmental league coaching days about the need to cope with curve balls and develop a winning flair by thinking outside the box. He honed those skills serving as an assistant in Toronto, where he was part of an NBA title run.

Here, it’s his show and Bjorkgren wasted no time making changes. He has promised that the Pacers will play faster, shoot more 3-pointers, make better use of their versatility and play disruptively on defense.

So far, it’s opened to rave reviews.

“His energy is amazing,” two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo said. “He came to my workouts and was there for 48 hours. We really clicked. He’s really smart. The style of play is going to be different, but we’re going to play hard, like Pacers basketball.”

Bjorkgren has some advantages over previous coaches, too.

Oladipo says he’s completely recovered from the ruptured right quad that ended his season two years ago and kept him on a minutes restriction last season. All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis said he feels healthy, too, after missing the NBA’s summer restart with plantar fascitis in his left foot.

“My goal was to get in shape and, if we made the second round, I would have tried to play,” Sabonis said. “I feel great, my body feels good.”

Last season’s top scorer, T.J. Warren, was diagnosed with plantar fascitis in his right foot last week and it’s unclear how much he will play early this season.

Pritchard hopes it won’t be long until everyone is healthy enough to start prepping for a deeper playoff run.

“What I have told coach Bjorkgren is let’s be the very best we can at the end of the season,” Pritchard said. “You look at Toronto, they were very open to let a guy get into the rotation for a game or two or three or four. We’re hoping we’re a better team from one to 12 rather than one to five at the end of the season.”

WARREN’S ROLE

Warren averaged 19.8 points and shot 53.6% from the field last season, both career bests. But it was in the bubble where he thrived, averaging 31.0 points and scoring a franchise record-tying 53 points in one game.

Pritchard believes Warren can take advantage of mismatches at the four, and Bjorkgren concurs.

“The first time I ever had a chance to coach T.J., he quietly dropped in about 41 points and was 12 of 15 from the field,” Bjorjkgren said. “He and I go way back. He is a big-time scorer. He’s utilizing the 3-point line more, he’s got this creative ability to take a hit and take a shot off balance.”

CONTRACT YEAR

There were offseason reports Oladipo might leave in free agency after the season even though he’s continued to deny the perception he is unhappy with the Pacers. A new coaching staff just might convince Oladipo to stay.

“I never came out and said I don’t want to play for the Pacers or this organization,” Oladipo said. “I love the coaching staff. I’m feeling better. Guys look better, guys look healthy. I’m looking forward to the season. All that other stuff, I can’t control what they say, what they write, what they think.”

HE SAID IT

“I wanted this job so bad because of the talent on this team, the work ethic on this team and the organization,” Bjorkgren said. “As you know they’re great basketball players and they’re even better people.”

