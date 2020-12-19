Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Pacific 73, LSU 64

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 7:16 pm
< a min read
      

LSU (1-4)

Shematsi 0-7 0-0 0, Aifuwa 5-11 2-2 12, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Pointer 3-10 10-15 16, Spencer 2-5 1-3 5, Trasi 5-11 0-0 13, Cherry 1-3 0-0 2, Seay 4-9 0-0 8, Young 3-8 2-2 8, Petty 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-66 15-22 64

PACIFIC (1-1)

McDavid 8-14 1-3 17, Cruz 3-6 2-2 11, Higgins 3-8 7-9 13, Millard 1-2 2-2 4, Tillman 3-7 0-0 8, Schweizer 2-5 0-1 5, Whitehead 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Ashby 5-7 1-3 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-50 13-20 73

LSU 20 12 17 15 64
Pacific 20 14 18 21 73

3-Point Goals_LSU 3-12 (Shematsi 0-1, Davis 0-1, Pointer 0-3, Spencer 0-1, Trasi 3-5, Seay 0-1), Pacific 8-18 (Cruz 3-5, Higgins 0-1, Millard 0-1, Tillman 2-4, Schweizer 1-3, Ashby 2-4). Assists_LSU 13 (Pointer 4), Pacific 18 (Tillman 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_LSU 36 (Aifuwa 6-13), Pacific 39 (Higgins 2-8). Total Fouls_LSU 24, Pacific 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|22 govDelivery Administrator Training...
12|22 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
12|22 Staying Connected with Remote Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine