Pacific 73, LSU 64

LSU (1-4)

Shematsi 0-7 0-0 0, Aifuwa 5-11 2-2 12, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Pointer 3-10 10-15 16, Spencer 2-5 1-3 5, Trasi 5-11 0-0 13, Cherry 1-3 0-0 2, Seay 4-9 0-0 8, Young 3-8 2-2 8, Petty 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-66 15-22 64

PACIFIC (1-1)

McDavid 8-14 1-3 17, Cruz 3-6 2-2 11, Higgins 3-8 7-9 13, Millard 1-2 2-2 4, Tillman 3-7 0-0 8, Schweizer 2-5 0-1 5, Whitehead 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Ashby 5-7 1-3 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-50 13-20 73

LSU 20 12 17 15 — 64 Pacific 20 14 18 21 — 73

3-Point Goals_LSU 3-12 (Shematsi 0-1, Davis 0-1, Pointer 0-3, Spencer 0-1, Trasi 3-5, Seay 0-1), Pacific 8-18 (Cruz 3-5, Higgins 0-1, Millard 0-1, Tillman 2-4, Schweizer 1-3, Ashby 2-4). Assists_LSU 13 (Pointer 4), Pacific 18 (Tillman 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_LSU 36 (Aifuwa 6-13), Pacific 39 (Higgins 2-8). Total Fouls_LSU 24, Pacific 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

