Pacific 74, Montana St. 70, OT

MONTANA ST. (1-1)
Belo 4-5 0-2 8, Fernandez 4-8 0-2 10, Adamu 8-16 0-0 17, Bishop 4-16 6-8 15, Patterson 3-4 0-0 9, Gazelas 2-5 0-0 6, Kirby 1-1 1-2 3, Mohamed 0-1 0-0 0, Tynes 0-1 0-0 0, Hood 1-4 0-0 2, Shabazz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 7-14 70.
PACIFIC (2-1)
Bailey 3-8 3-4 10, Shadd 1-1 0-0 2, Crockrell 1-6 0-0 2, Finstuen 6-12 6-7 19, Jenkins 4-16 7-9 17, Moore 3-11 1-2 7, Bell 2-8 2-2 6, Price-Noel 2-5 0-0 4, Mading 0-1 1-2 1, Salazar 2-2 2-4 6, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 22-30 74.
Halftime_Pacific 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Montana St. 9-25 (Patterson 3-3, Fernandez 2-3, Gazelas 2-5, Adamu 1-3, Bishop 1-7, Mohamed 0-1, Shabazz 0-1, Hood 0-2), Pacific 4-17 (Jenkins 2-6, Bailey 1-2, Finstuen 1-2, Moore 0-1, Price-Noel 0-1, Crockrell 0-2, Bell 0-3). Rebounds_Montana St. 28 (Belo 8), Pacific 39 (Bailey 10). Assists_Montana St. 8 (Adamu, Bishop 3), Pacific 8 (Crockrell, Finstuen 2). Total Fouls_Montana St. 23, Pacific 17.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments