Pacific 92, Westmont 64

PACIFIC (3-1)

Bailey 4-6 4-5 12, Shadd 2-5 4-5 8, Crockrell 1-2 2-2 4, Finstuen 6-10 1-1 16, Jenkins 5-10 1-2 11, Price-Noel 3-5 2-2 9, Green 1-6 0-0 3, Moore 2-5 0-0 4, Jal.Brown 1-5 4-4 7, Salazar 2-5 2-2 6, Bell 3-6 2-3 8, Rooks 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 32-68 22-27 92.

WESTMONT (0-2)

Singh 4-11 2-2 12, Jar.Brown 2-9 6-6 10, Carrasco 5-20 1-2 11, Sipe 4-10 0-0 8, Roth 3-8 0-0 8, Lloyd 3-6 1-3 9, Austin 0-1 0-0 0, Hulsebosch 2-4 0-0 6, Fernando 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-69 10-13 64.

Halftime_Pacific 41-28. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 6-18 (Finstuen 3-4, Price-Noel 1-2, Jal.Brown 1-3, Green 1-4, Rooks 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Moore 0-2), Westmont 8-36 (Hulsebosch 2-4, Singh 2-4, Lloyd 2-5, Roth 2-6, Austin 0-1, Jar.Brown 0-3, Sipe 0-5, Carrasco 0-8). Fouled Out_Singh. Rebounds_Pacific 54 (Bailey 12), Westmont 25 (Singh, Carrasco, Sipe, Roth 4). Assists_Pacific 20 (Jenkins, Green, Moore 3), Westmont 13 (Carrasco 4). Total Fouls_Pacific 15, Westmont 21.

