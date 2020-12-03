On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Pacific goes up against Westmont

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 6:30 am
Westmont vs. Pacific (2-1)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Tigers will be taking on the Warriors of NAIA program Westmont. Pacific is coming off a 74-70 overtime win at home against Montana State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jeremiah Bailey has averaged 13.7 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. Complementing Bailey is Daniss Jenkins, who is averaging 15.3 points and four rebounds per game.ACCURATE ABRAM: Abram Carrasco has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific went 10-4 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Tigers offense scored 68.8 points per contest in those 14 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

