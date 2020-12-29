On Air: GolfDMV
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Paralympian Melissa Stockwell named to Olympic panel

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 7:15 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paralympian Melissa Stockwell and University of Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens are among the picks for a Congressional committee tasked with studying possible reforms in America’s Olympic system.

Also chosen by Rep. Greg Walden, R-Oregon, who announced the picks Tuesday, were former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels and former Defense Department inspector general Joe Schmitz.

Walden’s picks make up one-fourth of the 16-person commission being created as part of the “Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act” that was passed this year. It seeks reforms of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Stockwell, a Paralympic triathlete and swimmer, was the first Iraq veteran chosen for those games in 2008. She is a recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

One Democrat and one Republican in both houses of Congress are each allowed to appoint four members to the committee. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., has named two Olympians — John Dane, a member of the 2008 sailing team, and Brittney Reese, an Olympic champion long jumper in 2012.

The commission is required to submit a report next year that includes recommendations and suggested policy changes.

The law was written in response to multiple investigations about the failings of the USOPC and affiliated sports organizations in the wake of sex-abuse scandals.

Since the bill was introduced, the USOPC has been working separately on reforms to increase the number of athletes in policy-making roles and improve oversight of national governing bodies that run the individual sports.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier