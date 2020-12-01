Trending:
Parham scores 22 to lead VMI over Longwood 84-71

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 8:46 pm
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Greg Parham scored 22 points and VMI topped Longwood 84-71 on Tuesday.

Sean Conway added a career-high 19 points for the Keydets (2-1). Jake Stephens added 13 points. Kamdyn Curfman had 11 points. Myles Lewis had 6 points and 11 rebounds.

Juan Munoz had 18 points for the Lancers (0-2). Justin Hill added 15 points and six assists. Christian Wilson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

