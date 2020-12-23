On Air: Federal Insights
Parker scores 26 to carry Idaho St over Northern Colorado

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 7:21 pm
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Brayden Parker had 26 points as Idaho State defeated Northern Colorado 71-56 on Wednesday.

Malik Porter had 13 points for Idaho State (4-5, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). Tarik Cool added 13 points, and Robert Ford III had 10 points and six rebounds.

Daylen Kountz had 15 points for the Bears (4-3, 1-1). Kur Jockuch added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Sam Masten had 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

