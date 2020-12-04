On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Patrick Vieira fired as coach of French club Nice

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 6:37 am
< a min read
      

NICE, France (AP) — French soccer great Patrick Vieira was fired as coach of Nice on Friday after his team was eliminated from the Europa League.

Nice said in a statement that Vieira was “no longer head coach … effective immediately.” The decision followed Nice’s 3-2 loss Thursday at home to Bayer Leverkusen — a fourth defeat in five games in its Europa League group.

The club, owned by the Ineos chemicals group of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, is also 11th in the 20-team French league.

“Patrick Vieira put all his heart and professionalism into his service for OGC Nice over the last two and a half years of their collaboration,” the club said.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Vieira joined Nice in 2018 after years working for Manchester City, including as coach of its American affiliate New York City.

The former France captain was a World Cup and European Championship winner in more than 100 games for the national team.

Nice appointed Adrien Ursea, who was an assistant to Vieira, as its new coach.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado Guard First Sgt. honors father's service