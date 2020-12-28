Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Penn scores 21 to carry Drake over Indiana State 73-66

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 7:46 pm
< a min read
      

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Roman Penn had 21 points as Drake won its 11th straight game, getting past Indiana State 73-66 on Monday.

Joseph Yesufu had 13 points for Drake (11-0, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Shanquan Hemphill added 12 points and Darnell Brodie had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jake LaRavia had 20 points for the Sycamores (3-4, 0-2). Cooper Neese added 18 points. Tyreke Key had 11 points.

___

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier