Penn scores 22 to lift Bellarmine past Howard 84-63

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 8:35 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dylan Penn had 22 points as Bellarmine rolled past Howard 84-63 on Sunday night.

Pedro Bradshaw had 15 points and nine rebounds for Bellarmine (1-1). Alec Pfriem added 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Ethan Claycomb had 12 points.

Steve Settle III had 23 points for the Bison (0-4). Kyle Foster added 16 points and Jordan Wood had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

