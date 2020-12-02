Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Penn St. 72, VCU 69

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 7:18 pm
< a min read
      

VCU (2-1)

Douglas 1-2 0-0 2, Stockard 5-7 3-5 13, Baldwin 2-7 0-1 5, Curry 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 4-15 1-1 11, Williams 1-2 2-2 5, Watkins 1-3 3-4 5, Ward 4-7 3-5 11, Banks 2-6 0-0 4, Brown-Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Clark 1-1 4-4 7. Totals 24-55 16-22 69.

PENN ST. (1-0)

Harrar 2-3 1-2 5, Lundy 11-19 5-6 32, Brockington 2-9 2-2 7, Jones 2-10 1-2 6, Wheeler 1-2 0-2 2, Sessoms 6-11 4-5 17, Buttrick 0-2 0-0 0, Dread 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 25-61 13-19 72.

Halftime_Penn St. 35-32. 3-Point Goals_VCU 5-14 (Hyland 2-7, Clark 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Williams 1-2, Banks 0-1, Watkins 0-1), Penn St. 9-27 (Lundy 5-10, Brockington 1-3, Sessoms 1-3, Dread 1-5, Jones 1-5, Buttrick 0-1). Fouled Out_Clark. Rebounds_VCU 29 (Hyland 7), Penn St. 35 (Harrar, Wheeler 8). Assists_VCU 11 (Baldwin 6), Penn St. 14 (Jones, Wheeler 6). Total Fouls_VCU 20, Penn St. 19.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides aid in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year