Penn St. 72, VCU 69

VCU (2-1)
Douglas 1-2 0-0 2, Stockard 5-7 3-5 13, Baldwin 2-7 0-1 5, Curry 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 4-15 1-1 11, Williams 1-2 2-2 5, Watkins 1-3 3-4 5, Ward 4-7 3-5 11, Banks 2-6 0-0 4, Brown-Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Clark 1-1 4-4 7. Totals 24-55 16-22 69.
PENN ST. (1-0)
Harrar 2-3 1-2 5, Lundy 11-19 5-6 32, Brockington 2-9 2-2 7, Jones 2-10 1-2 6, Wheeler 1-2 0-2 2, Sessoms 6-11 4-5 17, Buttrick 0-2 0-0 0, Dread 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 25-61 13-19 72.
Halftime_Penn St. 35-32. 3-Point Goals_VCU 5-14 (Hyland 2-7, Clark 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Williams 1-2, Banks 0-1, Watkins 0-1), Penn St. 9-27 (Lundy 5-10, Brockington 1-3, Sessoms 1-3, Dread 1-5, Jones 1-5, Buttrick 0-1). Fouled Out_Clark. Rebounds_VCU 29 (Hyland 7), Penn St. 35 (Harrar, Wheeler 8). Assists_VCU 11 (Baldwin 6), Penn St. 14 (Jones, Wheeler 6). Total Fouls_VCU 20, Penn St. 19.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments