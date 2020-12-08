Penn St. 75, No. 15 Virginia Tech 55

PENN ST. (2-1)
Harrar 3-5 1-2 7, Lundy 0-4 0-0 0, Brockington 10-14 2-4 24, Jones 5-12 0-0 14, Wheeler 2-2 0-0 5, Sessoms 4-7 0-2 10, Dread 4-9 0-0 11, Buttrick 2-3 0-0 4, Tsimbila 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, McCloskey 0-0 0-0 0, Nussbaum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 3-8 75.
VIRGINIA TECH (4-0)
Aluma 4-11 0-1 8, Mutts 0-1 0-0 0, Alleyne 3-8 3-4 10, Bede 3-6 0-0 7, Radford 1-6 2-4 4, Pemsl 1-3 0-1 2, Cone 4-12 0-0 11, Diarra 2-4 2-4 7, N’Guessan 2-2 1-2 5, Bamisile 0-1 1-2 1, Maddox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 9-18 55.
Halftime_Penn St. 42-23. 3-Point Goals_Penn St. 12-23 (Jones 4-7, Dread 3-6, Brockington 2-3, Sessoms 2-3, Wheeler 1-1, Gordon 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Lundy 0-1), Virginia Tech 6-22 (Cone 3-8, Diarra 1-2, Bede 1-3, Alleyne 1-4, Aluma 0-1, Bamisile 0-1, Radford 0-3). Rebounds_Penn St. 33 (Brockington 8), Virginia Tech 36 (Aluma 12). Assists_Penn St. 15 (Wheeler 6), Virginia Tech 8 (Radford 3). Total Fouls_Penn St. 17, Virginia Tech 12.
