Pepperdine 91, Concordia-Irvine 68

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 9:58 pm
CONCORDIA-IRVINE (0-1)

Knuckles 5-9 5-5 16, Stodart 2-4 0-0 5, Hovasse 5-13 2-4 13, Lee 2-4 0-0 4, Henry 10-19 1-1 21, Ammann 0-2 1-2 1, Clarke 0-3 0-0 0, Ramirez 1-3 5-8 8, Holt 0-0 0-0 0, Gleason 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 14-20 68.

PEPPERDINE (4-3)

Edwards 7-10 4-6 19, Zidek 5-11 0-0 11, Altman 6-7 0-0 13, Ross 6-9 9-9 21, Smith 5-7 2-2 12, Ball 1-1 1-2 3, Polk 2-3 2-2 6, Deng 2-2 0-1 4, Yoon 0-1 0-0 0, Perrot 0-1 0-0 0, Wexler 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-53 18-22 91.

Halftime_Pepperdine 42-36. 3-Point Goals_Concordia-Irvine 4-20 (Stodart 1-2, Hovasse 1-3, Ramirez 1-3, Knuckles 1-5, Ammann 0-1, Gleason 0-1, Henry 0-2, Clarke 0-3), Pepperdine 3-7 (Edwards 1-1, Altman 1-2, Zidek 1-4). Fouled Out_Hovasse, Polk. Rebounds_Concordia-Irvine 25 (Knuckles 6), Pepperdine 27 (Edwards 7). Assists_Concordia-Irvine 11 (Henry, Ammann 3), Pepperdine 21 (Ross 8). Total Fouls_Concordia-Irvine 21, Pepperdine 16.

