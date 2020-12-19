Trending:
Perry carries Temple past NJIT 72-60

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 6:58 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — De’Vondre Perry recorded 12 points and 15 rebounds to carry Temple to a 72-60 win over NJIT in the season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Damian Dunn had 16 points and six rebounds for Temple. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points. J.P. Moorman II had 10 points.

Zach Cooks had 18 points for the Highlanders. Dylan O’Hearn added 11 points. Antwuan Butler had six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

